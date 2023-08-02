Delhi HC junks plea for CUET retest for individual candidate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to direct the authorities to conduct a retest of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (UG) ‘ 2023 for a candidate who could not appear for the exam held on June 15.

The high court refused to interfere in the matter saying the results of the examinations have already been declared and the counselling is likely to commence soon. “This court does not find any merit in interfering in the present matter, at this stage, as the results of the said examinations have already been declared and the counselling is likely to commence soon.

At this stage, any direction to the effect of arranging or assigning the merit position to the petitioner (candidate), who could not appear in the said examination, would have the negative effect of derailing the admission process. The petition is accordingly dismissed,” Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said.

The high court passed the order on a petition seeking to direct the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct a retest of the CUET (UG)-2023 for the petitioner on account of her inability to appear for the exam for Psychology subject that was conducted on June 15.

CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second-largest entrance examination in the country. The counsel for NTA opposed the petitioner’s plea to allow her to appear in the buffer examination.

