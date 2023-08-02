Home Cities Delhi

House allotted to Kejriwal's aide in violation of norms: Vigilance dept

The Delhi government’s vigilance department has raised an objection for Type IV allotment to Ram Kumar Jha, Assistant Director with Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

Published: 02nd August 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal .(File Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Weeks after a row erupted over the allotment of Type-VI bungalow of the DJB to Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Arvind Kejriwal, another senior employee associated with the CM may face a similar inquiry. The Delhi government’s vigilance department has raised an objection for Type IV allotment to Ram Kumar Jha, Assistant Director with Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), whose chairman is CM Kejriwal.

The Vigilance Department has alleged that the PWD allotted the flat beyond Jha’s entitlement. In a letter to the PWD principal secretary, the vigilance department referred to the DUSIB order dated June 16, 2020 appointing Jha as the personal secretary on a co-terminus basis in the Office of Chairperson, DUSIB/Chief Minister with effect from February 25, 2020.

On May 26, Jha applied for “acceptance of general pool residential accommodation (GPRA) Type-IV at Rajpur Road, House No. 33/3, First Floor On May 28, PWD gave the offer of allotment for Type-IV accommodation at the same address. The letter said that on May 20 the same year, while processing the allotment, the deputy secretary (allotment), PWD stated that Jha applied for residence under CM’s quota and was eligible for the out-of-turn allotment of accommodation of “one type below the entitled category,” i.e. Type-III only.

However, PWD minister in his note dated May 21 said as under “Flat No. 33/3, Type-IV, Rajpur Road approved for allotment to Ram Kumar Jha.” A licence fee was fixed at Rs 640 per month along with water charges i.e. Rs 315 per month. “Accordingly, the Directorate of Vigilance Department requested PWD to clarify whether the Minister is empowered to act contrary to the rules notified by the Delhi government,” the letter added. The PWD said that as per rules, the competent authority to allot a government accommodation is the Director of Allotment i.e. secretary, PWD.

Minister ‘powerless’
As per rules, the competent authority to allot a government accommodation is Director of Allotment i.e. secretary, PWD. “It is understood the minister has no power to allot any accommodation contrary to the rules,” says the Vigilance letter to PWD.

