Mob ransacks shops, eatery as violence spreads to Haryana towns

Traders downed the shutters along the 20-km Badshahpur- Sohna road. In Manesar, people from nearby villagers blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Published: 02nd August 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A man stands next to partially burnt shops in Sohna near Nuh in Haryana state, India, Tuesday, Aug., 1, 2023. Deadly clashes between Hindus and Muslims began in the area Monday afternoon.(Photo | AP)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Millennium City on Tuesday remained on edge as the administration suspended the internet and restricted the sale of petrol and diesel. As riots drew closer to the main city, a shop and shanties near a residential complex in Sector 70 were torched.

Earlier on Tuesday, rioting was witnessed in Badshahpur, 50km from Nuh. Witnesses said a mob of around 200 had entered the area around 3 pm, armed with sticks and stones. They vandalised several shops, including several meat shops, and set fire to an eatery amid religious chants.

Traders downed the shutters along the 20-km Badshahpur- Sohna road. In Manesar, people from nearby villagers blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway. When police dispersed them, they gathered at a temple to hold a panchayat.

Violence was also reported from Palwal district where a mob set over 25 huts in Parshuram Colony on fire. Companies have reportedly asked their staff to work from home till tension prevails. Meanwhile, the family of the dead cleric of the Gurugram mosque sought justice. “He was scheduled to return along with his elder brother,” the family from Bihar said.

Haryana riots Religious clashes Nuh
