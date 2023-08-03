202 assistant professors, three professors appointed in DU: Centre in Rajya Sabha

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Appointments of 202 assistant professors have been made at the University of Delhi, while appointments of 30 associate professors and three professors have also been made, the Union education ministry has informed the Parliament. This came in response to a question on vacancies at the University of Delhi in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the Rajya Sabha was informed that the University of Delhi had 792 of 1,706 teaching positions vacant. The data also revealed that 2,391 non-teaching posts were vacant, among the sanctioned 3,280. Union education minister Subas Sarkar stated that “The Ministry of Education has ordered the institutes to fill up vacancies through special recruitment in mission mode, while most institutes have initiated the process.”

On Wednesday, MP Narain Dass Gupta asked if these posts had been filled, subject-wise and year-wise details of such vacant posts and whether the Government has set any time limit or taken any steps and measures to fill these vacant posts. Responding to the queries, the concerned minister stated that according to the information received from the University of Delhi, advisements have been circulated for the vacant teaching posts.

“The creation and filling up the vacancies is a continuous process. The University of Delhi is an autonomous institute established under an Act of Parliament and mandated to fill the vacancies as per the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University in consonance with the guidelines of UGC. All the central universities including DU have been directed to fill up the vacant teaching positions under the Mission Mode Recruitment drive,” he said.

