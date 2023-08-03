21-year-old stabbed 20 times over Rs 3,000 loan in South Delhi’s Tigri area

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight in South Delhi’s Tigri area on Wednesday for allegedly failing to repay a loan of Rs 3,000. The attacker identified by cops as Shahrukh repeatedly stabbed the victim, Yusuf Ali, at least 20 times till locals got hold of him.

He was beaten up as well. In the over two-minute-long gory video of the incident, Shahrukh could be seen fighting with Yusuf outside a bookshop as the shopkeepers dithered to intervene.

For at least 40 seconds of the video, Shahrukh kept moving his knife in all directions, sometimes hitting Yusuf on his chest, arms and head. Soaked in blood, Yusuf tried to prevent the attack but failed. When the locals caught hold of Shahrukh, he was not ready to let go of the knife. Then a local hit his hand with a rod and freed the knife. Shahrukh was then thrashed and he, too, fell unconscious. He was arrested and admitted to a hospital.

Acting on a PCR call, a police team rushed to the spot and took Yusuf to Batra Hospital where doctors declared him dead, DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said. Yusuf’s father Sahid Ali said his son was threatened by Shahrukh three-four days ago over a financial matter. He said his family’s financial condition was not good and that he had no idea about Rs 3,000 that his son had borrowed.“Yusuf was a painter. He was the sole earning member of the family for the last several months. I had no idea that

he had borrowed money from the alleged person,” the father said.

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight in South Delhi’s Tigri area on Wednesday for allegedly failing to repay a loan of Rs 3,000. The attacker identified by cops as Shahrukh repeatedly stabbed the victim, Yusuf Ali, at least 20 times till locals got hold of him. He was beaten up as well. In the over two-minute-long gory video of the incident, Shahrukh could be seen fighting with Yusuf outside a bookshop as the shopkeepers dithered to intervene. For at least 40 seconds of the video, Shahrukh kept moving his knife in all directions, sometimes hitting Yusuf on his chest, arms and head. Soaked in blood, Yusuf tried to prevent the attack but failed. When the locals caught hold of Shahrukh, he was not ready to let go of the knife. Then a local hit his hand with a rod and freed the knife. Shahrukh was then thrashed and he, too, fell unconscious. He was arrested and admitted to a hospital.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Acting on a PCR call, a police team rushed to the spot and took Yusuf to Batra Hospital where doctors declared him dead, DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said. Yusuf’s father Sahid Ali said his son was threatened by Shahrukh three-four days ago over a financial matter. He said his family’s financial condition was not good and that he had no idea about Rs 3,000 that his son had borrowed.“Yusuf was a painter. He was the sole earning member of the family for the last several months. I had no idea that he had borrowed money from the alleged person,” the father said.