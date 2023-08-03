Home Cities Delhi

Five per cent hospital beds to be reserved for dengue patients

Delhi reported 56 fresh dengue cases in the past week, taking the tally to more than 240, according to a municipal corporation report released on Monday.

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital authorities have been asked to provide information daily about dengue patients admitted to their facilities. (Photo | Express)

Hospital authorities have been asked to provide information daily about dengue patients admitted to their facilities. (Photo | Express)

By Shruti Kamalia
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From reserving five per cent beds at hospitals for dengue patients to providing information daily on such cases there, on the city health department’s portal, are among the slew of measures the Delhi government has undertaken to check its spread, officials said Wednesday.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj held a meeting with medical directors and superintendents of various hospitals on Monday and discussed protocols that need to be formulated on dengue amid a spike in its cases in the city. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said, instructions have also been given to authorities to provide dengue test reports within 6-8 hours for timely treatment.

He has instructed all hospital authorities to provide information daily on dengue patients admitted to their hospitals, on the city health department’s portal, similar to how all medical facilities used to report COVID-19 data daily during the pandemic. This practice will help the government stay informed about the current situation of dengue in Delhi and enable them to make well-organised arrangements to tackle any potential emergencies effectively, the statement said.

Delhi reported 56 fresh dengue cases in the past week, taking the tally to more than 240, according to a municipal corporation report released on Monday. He said the health department has ramped up efforts to combat dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the capital, and as part of this, he conducted a surprise inspection of the LNJP Hospital on Tuesday. Bhardwaj individually inquired about the current situation of dengue in each of the hospitals.

Reports within 6-8 hours

The health department said, instructions have been given to authorities to provide dengue test reports within 6-8 hours for timely treatment. He instructed all hospitals to provide information on dengue patients admitted to their hospitals on a portal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dengue dengue patients Saurabh Bharadwaj
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp