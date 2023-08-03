Five per cent hospital beds to be reserved for dengue patients

Shruti Kamalia By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From reserving five per cent beds at hospitals for dengue patients to providing information daily on such cases there, on the city health department’s portal, are among the slew of measures the Delhi government has undertaken to check its spread, officials said Wednesday.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj held a meeting with medical directors and superintendents of various hospitals on Monday and discussed protocols that need to be formulated on dengue amid a spike in its cases in the city. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said, instructions have also been given to authorities to provide dengue test reports within 6-8 hours for timely treatment.

He has instructed all hospital authorities to provide information daily on dengue patients admitted to their hospitals, on the city health department’s portal, similar to how all medical facilities used to report COVID-19 data daily during the pandemic. This practice will help the government stay informed about the current situation of dengue in Delhi and enable them to make well-organised arrangements to tackle any potential emergencies effectively, the statement said.

Delhi reported 56 fresh dengue cases in the past week, taking the tally to more than 240, according to a municipal corporation report released on Monday. He said the health department has ramped up efforts to combat dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the capital, and as part of this, he conducted a surprise inspection of the LNJP Hospital on Tuesday. Bhardwaj individually inquired about the current situation of dengue in each of the hospitals.

Reports within 6-8 hours

The health department said, instructions have been given to authorities to provide dengue test reports within 6-8 hours for timely treatment. He instructed all hospitals to provide information on dengue patients admitted to their hospitals on a portal

