Haryana violence: Traffic thrown out of gear from Faridabad to Delhi due to demonstrations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid tight security by the Delhi Police, the VHP and Bajrang Dal on Wednesday staged demonstrations in several parts of the capital as well as Noida against violence in Haryana. Carrying saffron-coloured flags and chanting slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Har Har Mahadev’, and ‘Vande Mataram’, protesters blocked the road at Badarpur border.

The protesters’ sit-in on the border caused a long jam, hampering the movement of traffic from Faridabad to Delhi. Traffic was thrown out of gear at several other places where demonstrations were held. Scores of Bajrang Dal supporters recited Hanuman Chalisa near the Nirman Vihar Metro Station in east Delhi. Later, they tried to block Vikas Marg but were removed by police. In northeast Delhi, they raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and held a demonstration.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said forces are keeping a watch on social media and adequate manpower has been deployed at sensitive locations. “It has been seen that false messages lead to flare-ups. Patrolling is happening at sensitive locations while the district police are in touch with religious leaders,” she added.

In Noida, the VHP carried out a demonstration against the communal violence in Haryana and demanded monetary aid to the kin of two members of its youth wing Bajrang Dal, who it claimed died in the clash.

