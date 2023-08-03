Home Cities Delhi

In a first, Rajya Sabha MPs to get Vedas sets to study

Union minister Nitin Gadkari suggested that technology makes the reading of Vedas in ‘choice language’ easy with the touch of a button.

Published: 03rd August 2023 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya sabha

An image of Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All the members of Parliament Upper House (Rajya Sabha) will soon be presented with a set of Vedas by the government for them to study. It was promised on the floor of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday during question hour following the request of Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The august house was assured that copies of Vedas in all languages would be presented to the members of Rajya Sabha.

“Vedas are the fountains of all energies in India”, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said while answering queries of some members during the ‘Question Hour’.  

Upon hearing the minister on government initiatives taken so far for promoting the learning of Sanskrit and Vedas, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said: “It will be appreciated if you make available to Hon’ble MPs of Parliament the sets of Vedas”.  

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan immediately accepted it saying: “I will certainly obey your order and make available the sets of Vedas to all members of Rajya Sabha”.

Upon hearing this, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi also requested that it would be good if the sets of Vedas are presented in English and Hindi because a majority of members are not comfortable reading the Vedas in the original Sanskrit language.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari suggested that technology makes the reading of Vedas in ‘choice language’ easy with the touch of a button.

“If such arrangement is being considered, it would be greatly helpful in understanding the Veda if one can read it in their language,” Gadkari said.

Sharing his experiences, Chairman further said: “Whenever I go to institutions or colleges, I ask the students to raise their hands if they have seen the Vedas.  Not many students raised their hands. So it is time for the MPs to create an ecosystem so that they can disseminate this knowledge”.

He also said that he would request the MPs to distribute copies of the Vedas once the minister presents them.

“Sir you have given guidelines to a very sacred work and we will work on it soon”, the union education minister said.

There are 245 members of Rajya Sabha from all parties currently and sets of Vedas would be presented to them soon in their languages also.
 

