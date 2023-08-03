International arms trafficking syndicate busted by Delhi Police's Special Cell 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Special Cell busted an international arms trafficking syndicate by arresting its three members, officials said on Wednesday.

Interrogation revealed that the three were active members of an arms trafficking network that was earlier headed by one Shahbaz Ansari, a resident of Bulandshahr. This network was allegedly used by the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang to procure weapons used in the assassination of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala, they said.

The three accused are Mohammad Ovais alias Shamshad (27), a resident of Bulandshahr, Mohammad Afroz (25) and Mohammad Adnan Hussain Ansari (26), both residents of the Hazrat Nizamuddin, cops said.

On July 25, police got a tip-off that Ovais would come near Daryaganj to deliver a consignment of arms to his associates. A trap was laid and he was nabbed. Ten semi-automatic pistols, including Zigana and Slovakian pistols, were recovered, a senior officer said.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Special Cell busted an international arms trafficking syndicate by arresting its three members, officials said on Wednesday. Interrogation revealed that the three were active members of an arms trafficking network that was earlier headed by one Shahbaz Ansari, a resident of Bulandshahr. This network was allegedly used by the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang to procure weapons used in the assassination of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala, they said. The three accused are Mohammad Ovais alias Shamshad (27), a resident of Bulandshahr, Mohammad Afroz (25) and Mohammad Adnan Hussain Ansari (26), both residents of the Hazrat Nizamuddin, cops said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On July 25, police got a tip-off that Ovais would come near Daryaganj to deliver a consignment of arms to his associates. A trap was laid and he was nabbed. Ten semi-automatic pistols, including Zigana and Slovakian pistols, were recovered, a senior officer said.