Man beaten up, sexually assaulted in east Delhi; three held

The accused also made a video of the assault and demanded Rs 50,000 from the victim to delete it.

Published: 03rd August 2023 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten up, sexually assaulted and robbed of cash and his mobile phone in the east Delhi area, police said on Thursday.

The accused also made a video of the assault and demanded Rs 50,000 from the victim to delete it, they said. They said three accused have been arrested while efforts are on to nab others.

On July 28 at around 2.13 am, a PCR call was received at Preet Vihar police station about an injured undergoing treatment at Hedgewar Hospital, police said.

When the police visited the facility, they found that the victim was not fit to give a statement at that time.

On July 29, he told the police that he, along with his girlfriend, ordered wine at a cafe on Vikas Marg. The waiter gave him a bill of Rs 2,600 to which he objected. During a heated argument, the staff at the cafe started abusing and beating him, they said. Thereafter, he was forcefully bundled into a car and beaten up while he was being taken towards Meerut.

After reaching Gang Nahar, he was physically abused by the accused persons. A total of Rs 8,000, his car key and a mobile phone were robbed from him, police said. 

Then they left him near Vivekanand Mahila College, Vivek Vihar in an injured condition. He was taken to the hospital by his family members, a police officer said.

A case under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC was registered on his statement at Preet Vihar police station, police said.

During the investigation, sections 307 (attempt to murder), 384 and 120B of the IPC were also added and three accused have been arrested.

The search for other accused is on, they added.

