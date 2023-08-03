Home Cities Delhi

Services bill won’t pass muster in RS: AAP MP

The contentious bill gives the lieutenant governor the final say on the transfer and posting of officials of the Delhi government and will strengthen the Centre’s control over the national capital.

Published: 03rd August 2023

Sanjay Singh, AAP

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to replace the Delhi services ordinance, will not survive in the Rajya Sabha.

All members of the opposition bloc INDIA will oppose the proposed legislation in the Upper House, he said. Tabled by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, the proposed legislation will reverse the effect of a Supreme Court verdict that gave the elected government of Delhi power over administrative services in the national capital.

The contentious bill gives the lieutenant governor the final say on the transfer and posting of officials of the Delhi government and will strengthen the Centre’s control over the national capital. When asked about the services bill, Singh reiterated that it is “anti-constitutional” and against the federal structure and democracy.

“When this bill comes in Rajya Sabha, all members of the INDIA bloc will oppose it. The battle is also underway in the Supreme Court. This bill will definitely not survive and will have to go away,” the AAP MP said.

Noting that the real power of administration must rest with the elected arm of the government, the Supreme Court had on May 11 ruled that the Delhi government has control over services in the national capital, excluding the matters relating to public order, police and land.

On May 19, the Centre promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

