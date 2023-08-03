Home Cities Delhi

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300 per kilogram in coming days in Delhi

Tomato prices have been under pressure for more than a month now on account of supply disruptions caused due to heavy rainfall in the key producing regions.

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:35 AM

Tomatoes on sale for Rs 130 a kg at Cox Town market on Thursday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

Image used for repreentational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tomato prices are likely to touch Rs 300 per kg in the coming days and the prices of vegetables are also on the rise, according to wholesale traders. Kaushik, a member of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), said that vegetable wholesalers are facing losses as the sale of tomatoes, capsicum, and other seasonal vegetables has fallen drastically.

He said that the prices of tomatoes have shot up to Rs 220 per kilo from Rs 160 per kilo in the wholesale market, owing to which prices can also go up. Meanwhile, Mother Dairy started selling tomatoes at Rs 259 per kg on Wednesday through its Safal retail stores. Tomato prices have been under pressure for more than a month now on account of supply disruptions caused due to heavy rainfall in the key producing regions.

“There is much difficulty in the transportation of vegetables due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh. It takes 6 to 8 hours more than usual in the exportation of vegetables from the producers due to which the price of tomato might reach nearly Rs 300 per kilogram,” Azadpur Mandi wholesaler Sanjai Bhagat said. He said the quality of tomatoes and other vegetables that they export from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra has come down.

