29 more shops get Delhi CM's nod to operate round the clock

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday approved round-the-clock operations of 29 more shops and commercial establishments in the capital. 

Published: 04th August 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday approved round-the-clock operations of 29 more shops and commercial establishments in the capital. The main objective behind allowing these shops and business establishments to operate 24 hours is to create more employment opportunities along with strengthening the economy of Delhi, said a statement from the CM’s office. This decision will also go a long way in providing a boost to the night life in the city, it added.

These 29 establishments that have been allowed to operate 24 hours by the chief minister are shops, restaurants, retail trade or business and commercial category establishments. After the approval of the CM, the proposal will now be sent to the L-G for further action.

Under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954, a total of 35 individuals expressed their interest in operating shops for 24 hours by applying online to the Delhi Department of Labour.  Among the 35 applications, three were incomplete, and incorrect information was provided during the investigation. Consequently, these three applications were put on hold. 

Similarly, within the 35 applications, three duplicates were identified, indicating that a single applicant had submitted two applications. After the investigation, one of the applications was cancelled. Kejriwal has already granted permission for 552 shops to operate 24 hours. 

In June this year alone, he approved 155 shops and commercial establishments for 24-hour operation. 
On the other hand, from 1954 to 2022, over the past 68 years, only 269 shops and establishments were granted permission for 24-hour operation. The AAP dispensation approved 24-hour operations for four categories of shops and commercial establishments.  

