4 held for murder of Gurugram academic

The Assistant Professor was murdered on suspicion of having an affair with a woman relative of one of the accused.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Gurugram Police arrested four people who were involved in the murder of a 30-year-old man, working as an Assistant Professor in a private college, on suspicion of having an affair with a woman relative of one of the accused, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Surender (34), Sandeep (38), Sanjeev(30) and Akshay Rao(24). Among these, Surender was found as the prime accused, previously having seven cases against him.
The incident came to light on July 28 when the deceased, identified as Prashant Malik, was travelling on his motorcycle with a colleague from the engineering institute in Farrukhnagar. 

Two motorcycle-borne men intercepted them on the main road near Yakubpur and shot Malik thrice in the chest and abdomen. He was declared brought dead at a local hospital. The police began probing the incident after registering a case of murder. 

With manual and technical evidence like scanning the CCTV footages, the suspects were identified. A raid was conducted and all the accused were arrested from village Gadi Ramkor in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh.
During interrogation, it was revealed that the victim was a classmate of a woman who was relative of the accused Surender. 

“Prashant sometimes used to give lift to the woman due to whom Surender suspected affair between them and subsequently conspired to murder Malik,” the official said. To execute his plan, the accused sought the help of his associates who then first stole a car from Delhi to commit the murder and also did recee of his victim for a couple of days. On July 28, the accused Surender along with one of his associates, both covering their faces, intercepted Malik and shot him dead.

