Delhi HC junks plea to restrict cash transactions on e-commerce platforms

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation moved by a BJP leader seeking restrictions on cash transactions of the goods, products, and services, purchased through online shopping platforms.

Before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Petitioner and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay sought to withdraw his plea after the bench expressed the inclination of dismissing the plea.

“Dismissed as withdrawn, with liberty as aforesaid”, the bench also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula ordered. During the course of the hearing, the bench also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula also said that he will impose costs on the BJP leader for filing the plea.

Earlier in May, the Court had directed the Centre and the Delhi Government to file their respective responses in the PIL while not issuing any notice in the matter.

