Files being sent directly to L-G by chief secretary, alleges Delhi govt

NEW DELHI: In a fresh round of tussle, the AAP government in Delhi on Thursday accused its Chief

Secretary Naresh Kumar of sending files directly to the lieutenant governor “bypassing” the chief

minister and not following the constitutional system.

No immediate reaction was available either from the chief secretary or the lieutenant governor’s to the government’s claim. In a statement, the government alleged that the chief secretary sent a file concerning the proposed visit of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi mayor to Australia to participate in the Asia Pacific Cities Summit directly to the L-G instead of the chief minister.

“In a shocking series of events, it has come to light that the chief secretary, in breach of his constitutional obligations, is attempting to bypass the chief minister and sending official files to the office of the LG, without due permission from the chief minister,” the statement read.

It also claimed that the L-G office has asked the chief secretary to route the file to it via the chief minister’s office. Mayor Shelly Oberoi requested through proper channels to be granted permission to attend the 2023 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayor’s Forum in Brisbane City, Australia, it said.

The summit is to take place between October 11-13. The mayor attending the would be of “immense benefit to the MCD due to exchange of ideas among mayors and business leaders”, it said. A proposal of the visit was sent to the MCD commissioner by Oberoi on May 15. The commissioner proposed that the mayor may be accompanied by an MCD official, the statement said.

“As per procedure, the MCD commissioner sent the file forward to the secretary, Sanjay Goel from Urban Development, who sent it forward to the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. The chief secretary sent the file to the L-G without first forwarding it to the office of the chief minister,” it said.

