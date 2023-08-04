Home Cities Delhi

FIR lodged against maintenance firm, lift maker after elevator crash kills woman in Noida

A 72-year-old woman died of a possible heart attack on Thursday after the cable of a lift snapped in a residential tower of Paras Tierra Society, leading to a free fall between floors.

Published: 04th August 2023 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Locals gather near the area where a 73-year-old woman died of possible cardiac arrest after the cable of a lift at a housing complex snapped, leading to a free fall.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: Noida police have lodged an FIR against the maintenance firm and the residents' body office-bearers of a society here as well as German elevator manufacturer ThyssenKrupp, booking them for negligence leading to the death of an elderly woman, officials said on Friday.

A 72-year-old woman died of a possible heart attack on Thursday after the cable of a lift snapped in a residential tower of Paras Tierra Society, leading to a free fall between floors, police said.

Sushila Devi was alone in the lift which did not hit the ground but was caught between some of the middle floors of the building before getting stuck on the 25th floor, they said about the incident that took place around 4.

30 pm in the high-rise society located in Sector 137.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Anil Kumar Yadav said an FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint by the woman's son and further investigation is underway.

The FIR has been lodged at the local Sector 142 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) against seven people, including the society's maintenance firm, office-bearers of the Apartment Owners' Association (AoA) and ThyssenKrupp.

Those named are Ajay Singh Shekhawat and Santosh Kumar Baral, both directors of A N Secure, Monik Sharma, the facility manager of A N Secure, Ramesh Gautam, president of the AoA, Anang Pal Chauhan, vice president of AoA, and Neetu Salar, treasurer of AoA, according to the FIR seen by PTI.

After the incident on Thursday, several residents of the society had gathered in the common areas of the housing complex to protest the lack of maintenance of facilities and demanded that the office-bearers of the AoA resign immediately.

Police force had to be deployed at the spot in view of the law and order situation with senior officials talking to the woman's family and the AoA members.

Yadav said the incident took place around 4.

30 pm but police were informed about it only after 7 pm, and the woman had died by then.

She was taken to a hospital but to no avail.

AoA president Ramesh Gautam was taken to a hospital after his health deteriorated on Thursday night, the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noida lift accident Delhi lift crash
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp