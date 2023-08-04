Hearing in case against Brij Bhushan to begin on Aug 9

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday decided to hear arguments on the charges likely to be framed against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers on August 9.

“..matter is kept for arguments on charge on 09.08.2023, 10.08.2023, and 11.08.2023 at 11:00 AM,” said Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal. Advocate Rajeev Mohan, on behalf of Singh, submitted that verification of the documents supplied by the police, including the chargesheet, are complete. An application has also moved in the court by Singh’s counsel seeking a ‘better picture/better copy’ of certain photographs/documents.

However, later he agreed to take the soft copies from the Investigating Officer. Accordingly, the application was disposed of. Singh and co-accused and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar appeared before the court. In Singh’s case, the court took cognisance of the offences committed under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks) and 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 109 (abetment to offense) of the IPC while initiating further proceedings as per the law.

‘Documents complete’

