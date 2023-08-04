Home Cities Delhi

MCD identifies 4 roads for facelift ahead of G-20 

Four teams have been formed by Shahdara South Zone for completing the work within time, the MCD said.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

MCD Headquarters.(File Photo)

MCD Headquarters.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified four major roads for beautification ahead of the G20 meet which is going to take place here in September, officials on Thursday said. Bharatendu Harishchandra Marg, Somnath Marg, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, and a stretch on Vikas Marg that leads to Leela Ambience Convention in Karkardooma are the four roads selected for a sprucing up.

Four teams have been formed by Shahdara South Zone for completing the work within time, the MCD said.  “Proper cleaning, beautification, encroachment removal and greening work is being done by the MCD on these roads. Daily cleaning is being done along with removal of garbage/debris from the identified roads,” the MCD said in a statement.  

The four stretches chosen for a facelift include the one in front of Leela Hotel, which is where 
many of the foreign dignitaries would be staying.  “Apart from this, illegal banners and posters are being removed. It is noteworthy that guests from abroad will stay at the  Leela Ambience Convention, due to which beautification works are being done in the surrounding area,” it said.

Old, dumped vehicles have been removed from the CBD ground overlooking the Leela Hotel and instructions have been given to paint the G-2 Cafe located near it, it said.  The MCD said it is also refurbishing and replacing old, damaged dustbins. “Rigorous cleaning of all roads is underway, bolstered by the deployment of sanitation workers to prevent any dumping. Stringent actions are being taken against those engaged in improper waste disposal and littering,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 meet Municipal Corporation of Delhi Roads MCD
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp