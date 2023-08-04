Home Cities Delhi

Restored church to be thrown open to public

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Conservation of arguably the oldest church in Delhi, St James’ at Kashmere Gate, has successfully been completed. After the visit of L-G VK Saxena proposed on Sunday, the place will be thrown open to the public again.

Severe damage to its foundation and other structures was first noticed around 10 years ago. Thus, began the first round of restoration work in 2016. However, the remaining work came to halt due to fund shortage. A fund-starved church committee attempted to source funds through their CSR initiatives but to no avail.

Finally, in 2019, the Delhi Development Authority promised to fund its conservation. “The church will be open from Sunday as the work has been completed. We have been conducting service in the Parish Hall for about six months,” said Kamal Baluja, chairman, Church Conservation Committee.

The church is named after Colonel James Skinner, a professional soldier hired to serve in an army and known for establishing the Skinner’s Horse (Cavalry) Regiment. He started building the church just opposite to his mansion near Kashmere Gate in 1821. It was consecrated 15 years later.

In 1800, Skinner was severely injured during a struggle against the king of Uniara in the battlefield near Tonk in Rajasthan. It was then that Skinner made a vow to build a church if he survived. The Church was attacked during the mutiny in 1857. Saxena in May visited the 187-year-old heritage structure to take stock of the restoration and renovation work.

TAGS
St James’ at Kashmere Gate Oldest church in Delhi
India Matters
