SIT to probe killing of cleric in Gurugram

The flames of communal clashes that erupted in Nuh engulfed the Millennium City Gurugram a day later when the Anjuman Jama mosque located in Sector 57 was vandalised and set on fire.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Broken glass and debris are strewn on a street as policemen patrol after communal clashes in Nuh in Haryana state, India, Tuesday, Aug., 1, 2023.(Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Gurugram Police has formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) that will probe the arson in a mosque in which a 24-year-old cleric was brutally thrashed and stabbed to death.
The flames of communal clashes that erupted in Nuh engulfed the Millennium City Gurugram a day later when the Anjuman Jama mosque located in Sector 57 was vandalised and set on fire by rioters in the dead night of Tuesday.

The deceased cleric was identified as Maulana Saad (26). Sources in the Gurugram Police told this newspaper that the mob reached the mosque in Sector 57 after midnight. Some people in the crowd opened fire at the people present in the mosque and also set it ablaze. It was during the violence two people were injured, including the cleric, who later died of his injuries while on way to hospital.

The police said five men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.“The SIT will be headed by DCP Crime while ACP Crime-1, SHO sector 56, in-charge Crime Unit Sector 31 and 39 will 
be other members,” a senior police officer told this newspaper. He said so far they have arrested 33 people who were involved in the violence. Apart from these, 53 more people were under preventive arrest.

