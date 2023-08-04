Home Cities Delhi

Youth abducted, sexually assaulted and filmed by bouncers for extortion in Delhi; three held

The 26-year-old, who works in the corporate sector, was reportedly sexually assaulted. The assault was filmed by the assailants for extortion.

Published: 04th August 2023 04:15 PM

By Online Desk

A youth in Delhi was assaulted by bouncers following an argument over a cafe bill in east Delhi's Preet Vihar, a report said.

The 26-year-old, who works in the corporate sector, was reportedly sexually assaulted and the assault was filmed by assailants for extortion.

The youth was later dumped near a college at Vivek Vihar in Shahdara. The victim informed his parents. Subsequently, he was admitted to a hospital and a police complaint was lodged.

The youth informed the police that he went to a cafe in Vikas Marg with a woman he met on a dating app. They had wine. He was handed over a bill of Rs 2,600. But a gang abducted him and demanded Rs 50,000 for deleting the video which they had filmed. The assailants snatched his Rs 8,000, car key and his mobile phone, the Times of India reported.

There was an argument between the man and the girl over sharing the bill to be paid. Three persons were arrested in this connection. Two women are being probed.

Police have been cited as saying that they suspect a conspiracy. They were probing whether the cafe staff were involved in similar assaults in the past.
 

