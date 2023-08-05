Home Cities Delhi

Court to Delhi govt: Examine ration card applications

HC has asked the gov to conduct a survey of all pending ration card applications to see if the applicants were entitled to receiving an allowance under the food security law.

Published: 05th August 2023 09:02 AM

ration cards

Image of ration cards for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to conduct a survey of all pending ration card applications to see if the applicants were entitled to receiving an allowance under the food security law.

The Delhi government’s counsel, in response to petitions seeking approval of applications for the 
issuance of ration cards, said about three lakh beneficiaries are in the waiting list to get the cards.
Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that under section 8 of the National Food Security Act, 2013, any person who is entitled to a ration card is also entitled to receive such food security allowance from the state government in terms of the rules and asked the authorities to assess if the petitioners had such entitlement.
The food security law provides for monetary allowance to the beneficiaries who don’t have a ration card. It is computed on the basis of a formula that takes into account the minimum support price of foodgrains in a particular market season.

“It is well settled that if a person comes to a Court and gets a declaration of law in his favour, it is expected that the State shall extend the benefit to all similarly placed persons without them having to approach the Court,” the high court said in a recent order.

“The State Government is, therefore, directed to conduct the survey of all pending applications to see as to whether they would be entitled to receive the allowance under Section 8 of the Food Security Act,” it ordered.

