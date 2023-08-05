Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man steals jewellery to arrange cash for sister’s marriage

During interrogation the accused Mohd. Asad disclosed that he belongs to a poor family and the marriage of his two sisters is to be solemnised in November but he had no money to purchase jewellery.

Published: 05th August 2023

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 25-year-old man whose two sisters were set to get married in a couple of months was reeling under the heavy pressure of arranging money. Unaware of the repercussions, the man named Mohd Asad ultimately gave up to his sanity and planned to steal in order to work things out and gladly see off her sister.

The interesting case came to light when the cops received a PCR call on July 31 in which theft of jewellery was reported. “A statement of the complainant was recorded in which he stated that he took gold jewelry from Kinari Bazar, Kotwali and left for East of Kailash. While he reached mid way of Kinari Bazar his jewellery got stolen from his bag,” a senior police official told this newspaper.

The police registered a case and began probing the matter. “Local sources were deployed and around 150 CCTV cameras were analysed in which we identified the suspects. A raid was conducted and three accused persons namely Aman, Vikki and Asad were nabbed,” the official said.

During interrogation the accused Mohd. Asad disclosed that he belongs to a poor family and the marriage of his two sisters is to be solemnised in November but he had no money to purchase jewellery for her sister so he made contact with a gang leader and joined his gang of thieves. Though Aman and Vikki were found previously involved in multiple cases, the accused Asad had no previous involvement. 

