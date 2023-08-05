First ‘Model UN’ held for schools of excellence

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Model United Nations (MUN) events at the secondary education level is a yearly affair in the country’s private schools. Some even sending its student delegates to participate in similar programmes abroad.

Now, in a welcome initiative, the Delhi government has brought the same concept for the state’s school students as well. Dr B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence hosted its first Model United Nations for students at Delhi Legislative Assembly with a participation of nearly 180 student delegates from seven humanities ASoSEs.

In the two-day Model United Nations, students will discuss crucial global topics like climate change, refugee crisis, and nuclear disarmament, similar to UN representatives. The MUN preparation is intended to equip them to become responsible, empathetic, and proactive global citizens. Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Education Minister Atishi attended the first day of the Model United Nations and engaged in discussions with the students on various topics.

While addressing the students at the Model United Nations of ASoSEs at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Atishi stated, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students of our Delhi government schools to be in the central hall of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, where important decisions related to Delhi are taken by the elected representatives of the state. It is crucial to understand the significance of these chairs in the Delhi Legislative Assembly because when we sit here, we represent the interests and well-being of many people. This experience will cultivate a sense of responsibility to bring about impactful reforms in various fields such as education and climate change.”

The students of ASoSEs at DBRAMUN 2023 have formed three committees, which will engage in deliberations on respective topics over a two-day period in both formal and informal groups. At the conclusion of the MUN, each committee will present a formal resolution. These three committees, namely the United Nations General Assembly, The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), will address specific issues.

The UNGA will discuss the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, nuclear energy control, and the elimination of weapons of mass destruction. The UNHCR will focus on the migration and refugee crisis in Europe, emphasizing the protection of the rights.

