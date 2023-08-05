Govt forcing flood victims to vacate relief camps: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday targeted the government, alleging that the flood victims were being coerced to leave the relief camps. Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva visited the relief camps at Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and distributed essential relief materials to the affected people. During his visit, flood-affected individuals shared their grievances with him.

Sachdeva said that it is regrettable to witness the Yamuna belt, where many jhuggis (informal settlements) were located, still inundated under water. He criticized the Delhi government for leaving the flood victims in a vulnerable state, even disconnecting their electricity supply and forcing them to vacate the camps.

Sachdeva also shed light on the lack of compensation provided to the affected people, saying that most of these jhuggi dwellers, who relied on small-scale farming, had lost their meager source of livelihood. Unfortunately, the promised relief from the Delhi government has not reached them.

BJP said, “Though we could no set up our own camps as we are not in power, our support to the flood-affected people will continue by helping them with rations, school books for children and medical help.”

