Home Cities Delhi

SC appoints former HC judge as DERC interim chief

The top court on July 20 had decided to appoint an ad hoc chairperson amid the deadlock between Arvind Kejriwal and VK Saxena over the name.

Published: 05th August 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

FILE - Image of the Supreme Court of India, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday appointed former Delhi high court judge Justice Vikram Nath as the interim chairperson of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). 
Taking note of the fact that the former judge was also involved in other work, a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra directed the Delhi chief minister and the Lieutenant-Governor to decide the remuneration pursuant to his consultation.

“Since the learned judge after demitting office is also engaged in other work and having regards to the nature of pro term basis of the post, the L-G and the CM in consultation with Justice Nath shall notify the honorarium payable,” the bench said in its order. 

The top court on July 20 had decided to appoint an ad hoc chairperson amid the deadlock between Arvind Kejriwal and VK Saxena over the name. “Can you not between all of you pick one judge for DERC? This is embarrassing for us, we should not be doing this?” CJI DY Chandrachud had remarked. 

Although initially the bench was of the view that the person (Justice Umesh Kumar) notified by the President can be intimated that his appointment would be subject to further directions of the top court but later decided to appoint someone on pro term basis. Earlier, the CJI had asked Kejriwal and Saxena to rise above political bickering and unanimously take a call on the chief.

How SC had to step in
The SC decision came on Delhi government’s plea challenging the June 21 notification of the President appointing Justice Umesh Kumar as DERC chief. The government challenged an ordinance based on which the appointment was made. As the government and the L-G continued to differ, the 
SC stepped in. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp