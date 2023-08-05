SC decision to stay HC verdict on Rahul in defamation case hailed

Shruti Kamalia By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to stay a Gujarat High Court verdict which had dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

The party said that the top court which heard Gandhi’s plea challenging Gujarat High Court’s order on staying his conviction, pointed out that the trial court did not provide reasons for awarding the maximum punishment of two years to the Congress leader.

Delhi Congress said, “Truth, courage and sacrifice. This is our strength. The storm of questions will run again. When Rahul Gandhi will return to Parliament.” Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Kumar, along with party workers and supporters, gathered at the AICC headquarters at Akbar Road, to greet their beloved leader and chanted slogans in his support.

They added, “Today is a very important day as democracy has won and the Constitution has also won. We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court.”Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary said that the move is widely celebrated as a triumph for truth as the former party president fought and spoke for truth when many opted out in silence, taking fright at the BJP government’s move at the central level.

