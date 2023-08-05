Tomato turns red hot, prices go beyond Rs 300 

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after the spike in tomato prices in the national capital and its neighbouring cities, no relief is in sight, as prices touch a staggering Rs 300 per kg on retail market. Asia’s largest wholesale market Azadpur Mandi is receiving tomatoes between Rs 80 to Rs 200 and the local vendors are selling tomatoes in the price range of Rs 300 to Rs 350 per kg, depending on the localities. Even Safal stores are selling tomatoes at a rate of Rs 259 per kg.

The market analysts suggest that prices are likely reduce to Rs 120-Rs 150 in two to three weeks when supply is partially restored from the states which have completely stopped sending their agricultural products due to the heavy rains across the country. According to the office bearers of Delhi Tomato Association, supply of tomato has dropped drastically in various wholesale markets since last week of June.

The situation will only become normal when supply resumes. Association President and member of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Ashok Kaushik said that prices are still high in the wholesale and retail market due to dependency on Maharashtra, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and few other southern states. Azadpur Mandi receives nearly 15 trucks of tomatoes every day, each containing nearly 15 tonnes. Since retail markets in NCR cities are dependent on wholesale markets, it is being difficult to cater the consumers of these regions.

“Due to the poor supply in wholesale markets like Azadpur Mandi, Keshopur Mandi, Okhla Mandi, Ghazipur Mandi, Shahdara Mandi, Nangloi Mandi, etc., we are forced to sell tomatoes to retailers on higher rate and consequently markets in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Baghpat, Hapur, etc., are selling retailers on increased price.”

Kaushik said that if Delhi mandis receive less quantity on higher prices, its impact will be evident in NCR and adjoining areas. “In Azadpur Mandi alone, we receive 20-25 tonnes of tomato in normal days but these days we are receiving 15 tonnes a day. Earlier there was no demand and the wholesale price was extremely low but now it has skyrocketed due to disruption of the supply-chain.

kitchen essential vanishes

Retail price Rs 300 to Rs 350 per kg

Safal stores Rs 259 per kg

Wholesale price Rs 80 to Rs 200 per kg

Prices likely reduce to Rs 120-Rs 150 in two-three weeks when supply is partially restored, according to market analysts

