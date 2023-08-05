Home Cities Delhi

Weather, paucity of venues force Delhi govt to postpone film festival

The festival was lined up in August in the run-up to the G-20 events slated for September this year.

Published: 05th August 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

International Film Festival was lined up in August in the run-up to the G-20 events, slated for September this year | Express

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many factors, including unfavourable weather, lack of venues, and G-20 events have forced the government to postpone the International Film Festival which the Delhi government planned in August, officials in the know of the project said.

The festival was lined up in August in the run-up to the G-20 events slated for September this year.
According to officials, the cumbersome weather conditions in the monsoon season and the paucity of venues due to the G-20 summit forced the tourism department to postpone the event till the end of the year.
They said that all prominent venues and hotels in the city have been booked in advance for G-20 delegates 
leaving no room for the foreign visitors who are likely to attend the festival.

“After multiple discussions on the struggle the invites would have to face in finding a lodging place and also the lack of venues to arrange screenings, we decided to postpone the event. Besides, the adverse weather condition during monsoon will also become a deterrent for people to attend the event,” a senior official looking after the project said.

Meanwhile, another senior official said that the Tourism department has not even submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the feel festival so far to the city government for approval.  However, the official also said that all formalities are expected to be completed soon and the tourism department will be ready to host the vent by December. “It will take us three to four more months.

We have booked a venue at Siri Fort Stadium with a tentative schedule for the first week of December. We are identifying more venues as well. However, the official announcement is yet to be made,” the official added. The proposal to organize the film festival was announced in the annual budget of the 
Delhi government for Financial Year 2022-23, with a motive to promote Delhi’s art, culture, and tourism.
Later, the government planned to hold it in August to mark the G-20 summit.  However, no official announcement was made in this regard.

‘All prominent venues, hotels booked for G-20 event’
The cumbersome weather conditions in the monsoon season and the paucity of venues due to the G-20 summit forced the tourism department to postpone the event till the end of the year. They said that all prominent venues and hotels in the city have been booked in  advance for G-20 delegates leaving no room for the foreign visitors who are likely to attend the festival. The festival was lined up in August in the run-up to the G-20 events slated for September this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp