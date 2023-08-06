Home Cities Delhi

BJP reshuffles top deck of party unit

Party appoints Kapil Mishra, whose name figured in 2020 riot case, as vice-president

Published: 06th August 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kapil Mishra

BJP leader Kapil Mishra (File photo| PTI)

NEW DELHI: Nearly four years after he switched to the BJP, former AAP minister and firebrand leader Kapil Mishra was on Saturday appointed as vice-president in the party’s Delhi unit. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mishra’s name was on the list of the new office-bearers of the party announced earlier this week but it could not be declared due to some reason. 

Expressing his gratitude, Mishra lauded the BJP for its nurturing nature, saying that such affectionate treatment of a small worker is unique to the party.

In a tweet, he thanked party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s national president JP Nadda and Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva.

A source within the party revealed that Mishra’s exceptional ‘speaking skills’ and strong ‘public connect’ were among the key factors for his appointment. During the municipal elections, Mishra’s campaigning was in high demand among candidates, further enhancing his credentials for the role.

Notably, Mishra’s vocal opposition against Kejriwal on various pertinent issues of the city also contributed to his selection for the position. His passionate stance on crucial matters has earned him recognition within the party and among the public, he added.

His political journey commenced in 2014 when he made his debut by contesting the assembly election from the Karawal Nagar constituency. However, his first victory came in 2015 when he defeated BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht in the same constituency. Following some disagreement with AAP, he resigned from the party and joined the BJP in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Delhi Kapil Mishra
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp