BJP reshuffles top deck of party unit

Amit Pandey By

NEW DELHI: Nearly four years after he switched to the BJP, former AAP minister and firebrand leader Kapil Mishra was on Saturday appointed as vice-president in the party’s Delhi unit. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mishra’s name was on the list of the new office-bearers of the party announced earlier this week but it could not be declared due to some reason.

Expressing his gratitude, Mishra lauded the BJP for its nurturing nature, saying that such affectionate treatment of a small worker is unique to the party.

In a tweet, he thanked party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s national president JP Nadda and Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva.

A source within the party revealed that Mishra’s exceptional ‘speaking skills’ and strong ‘public connect’ were among the key factors for his appointment. During the municipal elections, Mishra’s campaigning was in high demand among candidates, further enhancing his credentials for the role.

Notably, Mishra’s vocal opposition against Kejriwal on various pertinent issues of the city also contributed to his selection for the position. His passionate stance on crucial matters has earned him recognition within the party and among the public, he added.

His political journey commenced in 2014 when he made his debut by contesting the assembly election from the Karawal Nagar constituency. However, his first victory came in 2015 when he defeated BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht in the same constituency. Following some disagreement with AAP, he resigned from the party and joined the BJP in 2019.

NEW DELHI: Nearly four years after he switched to the BJP, former AAP minister and firebrand leader Kapil Mishra was on Saturday appointed as vice-president in the party’s Delhi unit. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mishra’s name was on the list of the new office-bearers of the party announced earlier this week but it could not be declared due to some reason. Expressing his gratitude, Mishra lauded the BJP for its nurturing nature, saying that such affectionate treatment of a small worker is unique to the party. In a tweet, he thanked party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s national president JP Nadda and Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A source within the party revealed that Mishra’s exceptional ‘speaking skills’ and strong ‘public connect’ were among the key factors for his appointment. During the municipal elections, Mishra’s campaigning was in high demand among candidates, further enhancing his credentials for the role. Notably, Mishra’s vocal opposition against Kejriwal on various pertinent issues of the city also contributed to his selection for the position. His passionate stance on crucial matters has earned him recognition within the party and among the public, he added. His political journey commenced in 2014 when he made his debut by contesting the assembly election from the Karawal Nagar constituency. However, his first victory came in 2015 when he defeated BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht in the same constituency. Following some disagreement with AAP, he resigned from the party and joined the BJP in 2019.