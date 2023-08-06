Tytler’s bail bond accepted by Delhi court in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday accepted a bail bond furnished by senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots, in which he got anticipatory bail on Friday.

Tytler appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand, who had issued summons to him last week in connection with the case.

The four-decade-old case is related to the killings of three people in the area near Gurudwara Pul Bangah during anti-Sikh riots that broke out in 1984 after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The ACMM observed that the accused has already been granted anticipatory bail by a session’s court in the case. The court also directed CBI to provide a copy of the charge sheet to Tytler.

“Bail bond furnished. Accepted, subject to conditions imposed on bail order,” the magistrate said while posting the matter for August 11.

Jagdish Tytler’s wife, Jennifer Tytler, stood security for him in the case. The court verified her identity and financial status, and after noting that she was financially independent, accepted her as a surety.

On Friday, ASJ Vikas Dhull ordered Tytler to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and directed him not to tamper with evidence while allowing his plea.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday accepted a bail bond furnished by senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots, in which he got anticipatory bail on Friday. Tytler appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand, who had issued summons to him last week in connection with the case. The four-decade-old case is related to the killings of three people in the area near Gurudwara Pul Bangah during anti-Sikh riots that broke out in 1984 after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ACMM observed that the accused has already been granted anticipatory bail by a session’s court in the case. The court also directed CBI to provide a copy of the charge sheet to Tytler. “Bail bond furnished. Accepted, subject to conditions imposed on bail order,” the magistrate said while posting the matter for August 11. Jagdish Tytler’s wife, Jennifer Tytler, stood security for him in the case. The court verified her identity and financial status, and after noting that she was financially independent, accepted her as a surety. On Friday, ASJ Vikas Dhull ordered Tytler to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and directed him not to tamper with evidence while allowing his plea.