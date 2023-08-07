Home Cities Delhi

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 2 in case of dacoity & arson

Since there was no proof of the charges levelled against Virender and Rohit, both have been acquitted of all charges levelled against them.

NEW DELHI: A court here has acquitted two people in a case of arson, assault and dacoity during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying the charges were “not proved at all”. The court was hearing a case against Sonu, Ranjeet Singh, Virender and Rohit, who were accused of being a part of a riotous mob that torched an autorickshaw, besides robbing the auto driver, in Karawal Nagar here during the riots on February 24, 2020. While Sonu died during the trial, proceedings against Singh were dropped in January 2021.

“I find that charges levelled in the case are not proved at all. Hence, accused Virender and Rohit are acquitted of all charges levelled against them,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said in an order passed on August 3. He said the incident as reported by the complainant and auto driver Monish was “established to be caused by an unlawful assembly, which was out on the road and indulged into riot, assault and arson.”

Regarding the identification of the two accused persons as part of the riotous mob, the court noted that as Monish did not know anyone from the mob, nor did he remember their faces, he could not identify any culprit before the court.

“Therefore, even if it is concluded that the mob, during the prevailing riot on February 24, 2020, was responsible for the alleged incident, it cannot be said that the accused persons herein were liable for the incident,” the court said.

The Karawal Nagar police station had registered an FIR against the accused persons under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, arson and dacoity.

