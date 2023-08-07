Home Cities Delhi

‘AAP, Cong silence on Nuh violence shows complicity’

The silence seems to be mutual as AAP too is silent over Congress leaders like Jagdish Tytler involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he claimed.

Published: 07th August 2023

Delhi unit BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, on Sunday, said that people of the national capital, Haryana are not surprised to see that the main culprit of Nuh riots Mohammad Javed, is associated with AAP. He also questioned the silence of the Congress party over the role of AAP leader in Nuh riots or involvement of other party leaders in rioting in Gurugram and Delhi. The silence seems to be mutual as AAP too is silent over Congress leaders like Jagdish Tytler involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he claimed.

Sachdeva lashed out at AAP saying that it was least surprising to the people of the country that an AAP leader is involved in rioting as similar instances have been recorded earlier. “AAP workers and leaders like Tahir Hussain had a key role in the riots. In 2022, the city residents saw AAP sympathiser leading riots in Jahangirpuri in Delhi.

“We have seen AAP MLAs Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Sanjeev Jha being convicted in an attack case on police station while MLA Amanuttullah Khan is a certified bad character who played a role in inciting anarchic CAA dharna in Shaheen Bagh,” Sachdeva said. He even took a jibe at the Congress, shaming them for not condemning the actions of AAP leaders in the riots in Delhi, Gurugram and Nuh.

‘AAP mute on Tytler’
The Court framed charges in a case pertaining to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. No AAP leader has spoken against Tytler, Sachdeva said.

