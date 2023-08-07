Home Cities Delhi

Eating in Italy

In Toscana, food is treat. Panzanella and ribollita make historically magical transformations with old bread and there are a million types of pecorino and liver pates.

Published: 07th August 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By Anupamaa Dayal
Express News Service

I  have not had an immersive relationship with Italian food. I don’t eat much flour or wheat, which translates to an unusual life without much pasta or pizza. I have enjoyed all the cheese, meat and vegetable dishes that have come my way. But on this trip, I was determined to do justice to one of the best-loved and diverse cuisines in the world. Plus, Fredric adores all the diverse food from the different regions of this country. I have decided I will completely drop my dietary guard and dive deep into this gourmand adventure.

In Rome, silky mozzarella oozes from zucchini flowers, tomatoes, peas and artichokes. Anchovies giggle in puntarelle, which are chicory heads with tender green stems and leaves like dandelions. I quite fancy puntarelle. Slow-cooked beef, porchetta flavoured with the most robust pepe (pepper), carbonara with a medley of hard cheese and crispy bacon, octopus in a bewildering combination of leaves and sauces,  street food of focaccia and panini sandwiches layered with fresh ham and herb-filled cheese- I am surprised at its efficacy in shutting up even my resilient Indian taste buds.

However, the star of the show for me is the wild porcini mushroom. I eat it with my eyes closed. The whole earth in a mouthful. Meaty and nutty. Then we drive to Toscana along the Mediterranean, powered by platefuls of seafood from simple sea breeze-whipped ristorantes. In Italy,  a meal is a relaxed, unhurried time: antipasti, followed by primi and secondi (with contorini), dolce and a shot of strong espresso served with the dolce.

In Toscana, food is a treat. Panzanella and ribollita make historically magical transformations with old bread and there are a million types of pecorino and liver pates. Game meat finds its way into everything, from pasta to salami. We had delicious cinghiale in San Gimignano. I just love the hot, hearty soup of seasonal veggies, thickened with old bread, and basil, of course- Pappa al pomodoro. Truffles are much less aspirational here and add their musky fragrance to the rich flavours.

And gelati, gelati, gelati. Rainbow hued. Almost as bright and welcoming as the smile of the swag filled-Italian, stuffing an extra scoop into my hazelnut-encrusted cone, dismissing, with style, all my mild protests. But the voice of the Italians of all regions becomes one with a single word. That word is tiramisu.

Anupamaa Dayal
This fashion designer is about happy clothes and happy homes for happy women

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Italian food silky mozzarella pizza
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp