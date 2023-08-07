Home Cities Delhi

Four, including constable, held for conducting ‘fake’ IT raid

Apart from the four, three others, including a woman, were also part of the raid. They are still at large, police said.

NEW DELHI: Four persons, including a head constable, posted with the Crime Branch unit of Delhi Police, an Income Tax department staffer, and two others, have been arrested for allegedly conducting a “fake raid” at a businessman’s house in west Delhi’s Janakpuri.

Apart from the four, three others, including a woman, were also part of the raid. They are still at large, police said. A police officer said the incident took place on August 1 around 8.30 am at the house of businessman, Kuljeet Singh. They reportedly planned to enter the house when the head of the family was inside. However, Kuljeet Singh had already left for work.

“They wanted to conduct a fake search operation in the house. They claimed that they were carrying a search warrant. The accused took the mobile phones of all the family members and conducted a search operation in which they could not find anything and left,” said the police officer.

One of the family members informed Kuljeet and their neighbours about the incident and later, they approached the local police. The Janakpuri police station confirmed the raid was fake. The police have registered a case on the complaint of Singh.

