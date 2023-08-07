Home Cities Delhi

HC: Settlement deeds of  matrimonial cases must be drafted in proper way

The court directed that mediation centres and family courts should ensure that settlement deeds are drafted properly and not on a printed proforma.

Published: 07th August 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court , Delhi HC

Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has taken serious objection to drafting of settlement agreements in matrimonial cases on printed proforma by mediation centres, and said the settlement deed should show application of mind. The court directed that mediation centres and family courts should ensure that settlement deeds are drafted properly and not on a printed proforma.

‘It is pertinent to mention here that this court while dealing with petitions of matrimonial quashing often comes across settlement agreements being drafted by the mediation centres which are on a printed proforma. This court takes serious objection to it,’ Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said. The high court’s directions came while quashing criminal proceedings against a man in a matrimonial dispute case as the parties have already obtained a divorce decree and amicably settled the matter.

“I consider that there would be no purpose of continuing with the trial as the parties have entered into the settlement voluntarily without any fear, force and coercion, and have decided to give quietus to the proceedings. It was a matrimonial dispute which has been amicably settled and thus the parties must be given a chance to move on with their lives,” Justice Sharma said.

The parties to the dispute had gotten married in 2015 and certain differences cropped up between them within a year after which they started living separately. The HC said the settlement on the printed proforma sometimes gives an impression that there is no application of mind and the settlement deed has been drafted mechanically.“Therefore, the mediation centres and the family courts are directed to ensure that the settlement deeds are drafted properly and it should not be on a printed proforma,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
matrimonial Delhi High Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp