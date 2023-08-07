Home Cities Delhi

Income papers for EWS category to be issued online

According to an official notification issued on August 1, the certificates will now be issued only through online mode, cutting out the need to visit the subdivisional magistrate’s office.

Published: 07th August 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has rolled out a facility for people from the EWS category to get their income and asset certificates online, according to a notification. Income and asset certificates are key documents for people from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) to get admission in schools, universities and for other purposes.

According to the official notification, “All concerned subdivisional magistrates (ie issuing authority) are hereby informed that the service ‘Income and Assets Certificate for Economically Weaker Section’ has been  launched on the e-district portal with immediate effect and the aforesaid certificate will be issued through online mode only henceforth with.”

The notification also underlined that applications received prior to the launch of the online service will be disposed of manually.

