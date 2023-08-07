Home Cities Delhi

L-G rededicates 187-year-old St James’ Church

This church, also known as Skinner’s Church, is part of the Church of North India Diocese of Delhi, and one of the oldest churches in the city.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday re-dedicated the historic 187-year-old St James’ Church which has been recently renovated after remaining in a dilapidated state for over many years.

“Humbled to have rededicated the historic St James Church in the capital. This iconic & grand house of faith, renovated & restored by the DDA with the help of INTACH in record time, has stood witness to the 1st war of Independence, as indeed our entire struggle against colonialism,” Saxena said in a series of tweets.

“Restoration of this House of God was taken up by DDA in November 2022. I commend DDA officials and the curators, who, with utmost diligence, restored this heritage in a record time, while keeping the originality of the structure intact,” he added.

Situated at Kashemere Gate, St James’ Church was built in 1836 and is known to be the church of the British Viceroy of India in Delhi. This church, also known as Skinner’s Church, is part of the Church of North India Diocese of Delhi, and one of the oldest churches in the city.

