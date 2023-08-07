Home Cities Delhi

Police seek details of people from Northeast, Darjeeling

Khrimey, in his communication, said the move to collect data is being done for better policing and ensuring their safety and security.

Published: 07th August 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has urged people from the Northeastern region, Gorkhas from Darjeeling and those belonging to Ladakh residing in the national capital for providing information about themselves in order to ensure better policing and their safety and security.

In a communication, Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Police Unit for North East Region, New Delhi, PN Khrimey, said though many people belonging to the Northeast, Ladakh, Gorkhas of Darjeeling are residing in various locations of the national capital, no specific data are being maintained by any agency or organisation, according to an official release issued by the Assam government.

For better policing and safety and security of the people from Northeastern region, Ladakh and Gorkhas from Darjeeling residing in Delhi, the Special Police Unit for North East Region (SPUNER) has urged them to furnish information, the release said. Khrimey, in his communication, said the move to collect data is being done for better policing and ensuring their safety and security.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gorkhas Darjeeling safety details
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp