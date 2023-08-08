Home Cities Delhi

Admissions to class XI for non-regular students to kick off from August 14

The students who have cleared Class 10 from a government school, however, will not be eligible to apply for the admissions.

Published: 08th August 2023

Directorate of Education stopped hiring for govt-aided schools in the city to revamp the recruitment process.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education on Monday announced that the registration cycle III will commence from August 14 for the students seeking admissions in Class 11 in government schools. The students who have cleared Class 10 from a government school, however, will not be eligible to apply for the admissions.

They will have to approach their last attended school for further assistance and if transfer is required to another government school. For giving economics as a subject, a student must have secured at least 45% in aggregate. For giving Mathematics as a subject, a student must have secured at least 50% in standard Mathematics/ basic mathematics/ mathematics.

Relaxation of 55 per cent marks in any one of the three subjects - English, Economics  and Mathematics for admission in particular stream, is to be given in respect of candidates belonging to the categories SC/ST/Minorities/OBC (non-creamy layer)/ Kashmiri migrants and those students having I/II/III position in national games.

For specially-abled students, relaxation of 55 marks in all subjects mentioned for admission in particular stream is to be given. Students who have passed Class 10 from other boards having criteria of passing below 33 per cent of the maximum marks may not be able to submit applications online. In such cases, applicants may apply for admission manually in any school nearer to his/her residence till August 21.

For Divyang applicants, age relaxation of 6 months in the lower age and 4 years in the upper age is also granted at the level of HoS.  The DoE at his discretion may provide relaxation in upper age to any deserving student (not covered under existing provisions) to remove the hardship on the grounds such as disruption of studies due to death of either of parents, prolonged illness of either of the parents/child or any trauma faced by the student.

