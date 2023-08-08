Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Govt hikes circle rates of agricultural land in city

The government said that previously, agricultural lands across the city had uniform circle rates, however, they have now been delineated on a district basis.

Published: 08th August 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

A woman farmer guards her agricultural land at Laxmipur village in Shyamakhunta block. (Photo | EPS)

Image for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday announced to increase the circle rates for agricultural land in the city and those adjacent to the Yamuna barrage. This is the first increase in circle rates of agricultural land since 2008, said the officials.

The government said that previously, agricultural lands across the city had uniform circle rates, however, they have now been delineated on a district basis. Moreover, they have been categorized into Green Belt Villages, Urbanized Villages, and Rural Villages. In the South and New Delhi districts, the circle rate for agricultural land will peak at `5 crore per acre. This proposal will now be forwarded to L-G VK Saxena for his approval.

In a statement later, the government said that since assuming power in 2013 and 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been persistently striving to elevate the circle rates of agricultural land. The process faced obstacles due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The farmers of Delhi have been demanding for a long time that the rates of their agricultural land be increased. A few years ago, we also increased them, but due to some reason, they could not be implemented. Today, I am happy to inform all the farmers of Delhi that your demand has been fulfilled.”

Revenue Minister Atishi said that the circle rate of agricultural land in Delhi has remained stagnant at `53 lakh per acre since 2008.

“This lack of revision deprived farmers of fair compensation for their lands. Moreover, these agricultural lands are frequently acquired in Delhi for crucial infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, universities, or hospitals. Yet, when farmers sold their lands for these projects, they received compensation based on the outdated circle rate, resulting in inadequate compensation,” she said.

She said that, until now, Delhi farmers had been receiving compensation based on a circle rate of Rs 53 lakh per acre, which significantly falls short of the prevailing market rate. 

“Consequently, both farmers and the government have suffered losses. In cases where farmers do not receive equitable rates for their lands through government projects, the situation often escalates into legal disputes, leading to protracted court battles that can span years. This, in turn, causes delays in the implementation of various government infrastructure projects,” she stressed. Following the revision of the circle rate, farmers will now receive rightful compensation for their lands, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
circle rates Green Belt Villages agricultural land
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp