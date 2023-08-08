Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records 105 dengue cases, tally reaches 348

The city recorded 243 cases of the vector-borne disease till July 28. According to the latest report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the tally was at 348 till August 5.

Published: 08th August 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

dengue

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital has reported 105 fresh dengue cases in the past week, taking the tally to nearly 350, according to a municipal corporation report issued on Monday.

The city recorded 243 cases of the vector-borne disease till July 28. According to the latest report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the tally was at 348 till August 5.

The report said 85 malaria cases were recorded in the January 1-August 5 period. The number of dengue cases reported in July stood at 121, 40 in June and 23 in May.

All fresh 105 cases were recorded in the first five days of August. Delhi reported 174 dengue cases for the same period (January 1-August 5) in 2022, 

55 in 2021, 35 in 2020, 47 in 2019 and 64 in 2018.  Scores of DBC (domestic breeding checking) workers, who are at the forefront of the fight against vector-borne diseases in the city, had gone on an indefinite strike on July 31 under the banner of ‘Anti-Malaria Ekta Karmachari Union’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dengue vector-borne disease
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp