Delhi to get Rs 12K cr to build model degree colleges: Dr Subhas Sarkar

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital may soon witness establishment of new model degree colleges as the education ministry shared that around `12,962 crore have already been allocated for it. The education ministry put forth the figures in Lok Sabha on Monday while responding to a question raised by one of the parliamentarians.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma questioned the ministry to state whether any centrally sponsored universities have been established in Delhi during the last five years and if so, the details thereof; whether the government has any proposal to open any educational institutions in the state and whether the government has any plans to upgrade the infrastructure in schools and colleges.

Responding to this, Minister of State, Dr Subhas Sarkar stated that the education being a concurrent subject, state governments are also taking initiatives to promote higher education in their states.

“Establishment and upgrade of centrally sponsored institutions is an ongoing process. There are several premier institutions in Delhi like IIT, NIT, DU, Jamia Millia Islamia, JNU and IGNOU,” said Sarkar.

He shared that two central universities have been established by Ministry of Education in the NCT during the last 5 years. These are Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University and Central Sanskrit University, established in 2020.

“The ministry has approved the next phase of the scheme of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) in the form of Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) with an outlay of `12,962 crore for the financial year 2023-24 to 2025-26. Under this scheme setting up of new model degree colleges is supported. The approvals under the scheme would be dependent upon the proposals submitted by states/UTs based on the guidelines of the scheme,” added Dr Subhas Sarkar.

