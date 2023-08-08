Gehlot makes virtual appearance in court 

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday appeared virtually before a Delhi court as an accused in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the veteran Congress leader’s remarks related to alleged multi-crore Sanjeevani Cooperative Society scam.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court marked Gehlot’s presence after noting that earlier he was allowed by a sessions court for virtual hearing.

On August 1, Gehlot challenged before the sessions court with a revision plea against the summons issued and proceeding going on against him in the magistrate court.

The sessions court also directed the magistrate court to not insist on the accused to furnish bail bonds on Monday, the ACMM noted.

Last week, however, the sessions court did not stay the proceedings of the defamation complaint. Complainant Shekhawat was not present in the magistrate court during the proceedings on Monday.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for Gehlot sought more time to scrutinise the documents supplied by the complainant. Accordingly, the court kept for scrutiny of documents and further proceedings on August 21 after noting that the matter before the sessions court is on August 19. The court said Gehlot should appear in the next hearing if there is no restriction by the sessions court in the matter.

“The accused is directed to furnish bail bonds on the next date of hearing (August 21) and appear in person for the said purpose, unless otherwise directed by Ld. Revision Court (sessions court) on August 19,” the Judge said.

On July 6, ACMM Jaspal asked him to appear before the court in the national capital on August 7, noting “sufficient grounds” to summon him under section 500 (deals with defamation) of the IPC.The allegations prima facie seem to be defamatory and appear to be intending to harm the reputation of the complainant, the court said.

“At the initial stage, the court has to look into the complaint and the statement/evidence of the complainant and has to believe him. The Court has to see whether if the impugned material is prima facie defamatory or not and whether the Court has sufficient grounds to proceed with the case,” read the order. As per the case, Gehlot alleged that not only Shekhawat, who is also the BJP’s Lok Sabha Member from Jodhpur, but his family members were also involved in the Sanjeevani scam.

The complainant said that during press conferences or media briefings, Gehlot claimed that the allegations of misappropriation of money belonging to poor and innocent investors stand proved.

