Home Cities Delhi

HC seeks govt’s stand on removal of illegal religious structures

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued notice to the two governments as well as Delhi Police, PWD and MCD on the petition by five individuals.

Published: 08th August 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the Centre and Delhi government on a public interest litigation seeking removal of unauthorised religious structures from public spaces.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued notice to the two governments as well as Delhi Police, PWD and MCD on the petition by five individuals, and granted time to the authorities to file their response. Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said the issue raised by the petitioners is handled by the ‘religious committee’. 

The panel deals with the presence of religious structures on public land along with the land owning agency, he said and suggested that the petitioners may approach the committee with their grievances.

Petitioners Preet Singh, Sunil Antil, Neeraj Chauhan, Rajesh and Ashok Kumar Mittal have said in their plea that several “illegal mosques, mazaar and dargah have been raised on public land, public parks and prominent public places unauthorizedly and illegally”, which is in violation of the directions of the SC.

The petition said such illegal constructions contribute to road accidents and may give rise to communal disharmony. 

“The situation is so alarming that such illegal activities might give rise to communal disharmony and is affecting public as well as law and order, but the Respondents are negligent in performing their constitutional responsibilities and duties,” the PIL said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
religious structures public interest litigation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp