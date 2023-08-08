Home Cities Delhi

Revamped Shaheedi Park to be thrown open to public on Tuesday

Built on a concept of waste-to-art, the park will showcase 11 art galleries made along water channels, showcasing a chronological history of India and the road to its Independence.

Published: 08th August 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

The Shaheedi Park is located at ITO | Parveen Negi

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To commemorate the historical journey of the country’ freedom from the British empire and the brave hearts who contributed for the movement, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will throw open the Shaheedi Park for the public on Tuesday.

Built on a concept of waste-to-art, the park will showcase 11 art galleries made along water channels, showcasing a chronological history of India and the road to its Independence. Delhi L-G VK Saxena will preside over the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest.

The park, situated at ITO, has undergone a transformation under the waste-to-art theme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. The MCD said the themes chosen for the replicas include cultural and social awareness, the Swadeshi Movement and integration of Princely States, among others A whooping budget of `15 crore in addition to maintenance cost and over 200 
tonnes of scrap material – old vehicles, electricity poles and pipes – have been used to create the replicas.
Recently, the park was in the eye of a storm after it depicted an installation of ‘Bharat Mata’ holding saffron color in her arms. The depiction stirred a controversy waging a war of words between AAP and BJP.

The AAP said that it replaced the Bhagwa flag with the tricolour which the BJP condemned the move charged AAP, which is in power in the MCD, of “distorting Indian history”.

The aim behind the development of the park is to make people aware of the glorious history of the 
country, the struggle and sacrifice of the freedom fighters to make India an independent nation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaheedi Park waste-to-art
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp