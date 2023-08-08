Revamped Shaheedi Park to be thrown open to public on Tuesday

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To commemorate the historical journey of the country’ freedom from the British empire and the brave hearts who contributed for the movement, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will throw open the Shaheedi Park for the public on Tuesday.

Built on a concept of waste-to-art, the park will showcase 11 art galleries made along water channels, showcasing a chronological history of India and the road to its Independence. Delhi L-G VK Saxena will preside over the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest.

The park, situated at ITO, has undergone a transformation under the waste-to-art theme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. The MCD said the themes chosen for the replicas include cultural and social awareness, the Swadeshi Movement and integration of Princely States, among others A whooping budget of `15 crore in addition to maintenance cost and over 200

tonnes of scrap material – old vehicles, electricity poles and pipes – have been used to create the replicas.

Recently, the park was in the eye of a storm after it depicted an installation of ‘Bharat Mata’ holding saffron color in her arms. The depiction stirred a controversy waging a war of words between AAP and BJP.

The AAP said that it replaced the Bhagwa flag with the tricolour which the BJP condemned the move charged AAP, which is in power in the MCD, of “distorting Indian history”.

The aim behind the development of the park is to make people aware of the glorious history of the

country, the struggle and sacrifice of the freedom fighters to make India an independent nation.

