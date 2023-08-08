Subsidy for EV policy to continue for now: Kailash Gahlot

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday announced that subsidy benefits under the existing Electric Vehicle Policy will continue till a new one gets notified.

The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, introduced in August 2020, aims at increasing the EV share in total vehicle sales to 25 per cent by 2024. Over 1.12 lakh electric vehicles have been sold under the policy, read the data.

“We complete three years of Delhi’s landmark EV policy that has propelled Delhi to becoming India’s electric vehicle capital. “Since the formulation of a new electric vehicle policy is still under process, the subsidy benefits of the existing policy will continue till the new policy gets notified,” he said.

Delhi’s EV policy has so far achieved around 86 per cent of its measures and targets, the transport department said in May. The transport department and Delhi Electric Vehicle Cell also held a stakeholder consultation in May as part of the process of drafting a revised ‘Delhi EV Policy 2.0’.

