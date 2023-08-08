The Re-telling of love  

Pranav Shriram By

Express News Service

Carrying forward a similar trend of films releasing in multiple Indian languages, the popular Jaipur band Swaraag, known for their incredibly soulful tracks like Yun Sawarna and Yaara Ve, and their performances on Rising Star 3 (of which they were also runners-up), are gearing up to release their new single, Ghani Ghani, which will also release in Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati.

The Tamil version of the song, Manam Mayakida presents the same charm and soul as the other renditions. Penned for Swaraag by Rajesh Malarvannan, who also contributed to the dialogues in the Tamil dubbed release of Pathaan and Tamil dubbed lyrics of songs in Malayalam hit, Minnal Murali, the song is sure to amplify the grace of Ghani Ghani further. In our conversation with the band’s founder and head coach Pratap Singh, we discuss this collaboration with Rajesh and learn about the inspiration behind Ghani Ghani.

“Ghani Ghani beautifully describes a girl’s feelings who is experiencing falling in love for the first time in her life,” he begins.

“Being a royal princess who falls in love with a horse rider, irrespective of the societal taboo or royal boundaries, it is realised that she is full of life again. She feels her heart fluttering with this newfound happiness,” Pratap adds.

The song is inspired by women expressing their desire “to live their lives on their own terms” in a male-dominated society. He praises the efforts of Asif Urra, the lead vocalist of the band in performing the song in five languages.

“If an artiste performs with this kind of versatility, it not only improves his verses, but also his abilities of classical singing,” he says.

Pratap goes on to share more details about their collaboration with Rajesh. Calling him a “prompt and knowledgeable person”, Pratap reveals that he translated the song from its Hindi version to Tamil in a “mere fraction of a day”. He also highlights that the team stayed up entire nights figuring out the intricacies of the process — translation, narration, and phonetics.

Releasing on YouTube, the music video for the song, which will feature actress Ruhii Singh, will also be presenting interesting visual storytelling.

“Rajveer (lead actor and co-screenwriter for the music video) understands Marwari so he has created a unique storyline for this song,” reveals Pratap.

He also tells us what the audience can look forward to in the video, “They will explore the rich heritage and royal culture of Rajasthan in this beautiful love story.”Ghani Ghani will release on all audio streaming platforms at the end of August.

