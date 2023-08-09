Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal thanks Congress for support on Delhi Services Bill

Parliament had on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government.

Published: 09th August 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal .(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his gratitude to Congress National Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi for their support in opposing and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023. 

In a letter addressed to the Congress leaders, Kejriwal extended his appreciation on behalf of the 2 crore residents of the national capital.

The letter, personally drafted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, conveyed his sincere thanks for the significant role played by the Congress party in opposing the contentious bill. 

“I write to you expressing gratitude on behalf of the 2 crore people of Delhi for your party's support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023," the letter addressed to Kharge stated. 

Highlighting the essence of their efforts, Kejriwal's letter emphasized, "I would like to place on record the heartfelt appreciation for championing the rights of the people of Delhi inside as well as outside the Parliament. I am certain that your unflinching loyalty towards the principles of our Constitution will be remembered for decades. We look forward to your continued support in the fight against forces that are undermining the Constitution."

ALSO READ | BJP's arrogance will cost them soon: Kejriwal on the passing of Delhi Services Bill in RS

The GNCTD (amendment) bill was earlier passed in the upper house of the Parliament, which gives the Lieutenant Governor control over bureaucrats in the Aam Aadmi Party government. The Bill to replace the Ordinance brought earlier by the Centre will now be sent to President Murmu to be signed into law.

After the opposition's defeat in the Rajya Sabha, Arvind Kejriwal criticized the Central government in a late-night speech on Monday. He stated that for over 25 years, the BJP hasn't held power in Delhi and has lost four elections to AAP. This, he believes, led them to seize power through indirect means, referring to it as entering through the "chor darwaza" (back door).

